Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies at age 99: media reports
Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor, who parlayed beauty, diamond-studded glamor and nine marriages into a long celebrity career, died on Sunday, Variety and other media outlets reported, She was 99.
Dozens of Cuban migrants landed in three separate boats in the Florida Keys on Sunday, days after more than 40 others arrived in the same area, local media reported.
Under an agreement with Cuba's communist government, the United States can force Cubans who are intercepted between the two nations to return home or go to a third country, though those who land on U.S. soil are usually allowed to stay.
The U.S. Coast Guard earlier this year said it was concerned about a possible surge in Cuban migrants eager to flee.
The concerns arose over peoples' fears that the warming relations between the Cuban government and Washington could jeopardize the special status enjoyed by Cubans for decades in gaining refugee status in the United States.
In addition, anti-immigration sentiment stirred up by Republican Donald Trump during the U.S. presidential campaign led to concerns he could clamp down on Cubans entering the United States legally if won the Nov. 8 election. Now that Trump is president-elect, it remains to be seen how he will handle immigration.
All 51 of the migrants who landed on Sunday were turned over to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, WPLG TV reported.
Five days ago, 41 migrants from Cojímar, east of Havana, landed in the Florida Keys in a single boat, the Miami Herald reported.
(Reporting by Laila Kearney; editing by Frank McGurty and Grant McCool)
NEW YORK Michelle Obama will be ceding the title of first lady to Melania Trump next month, but she may hold for some time the other distinction she earned during her time in the White House: America's best known advocate for healthy food.
Arkansas police on Sunday were searching for a man suspected of shooting at a grandmother's car and killing her three-year-old grandson in an apparent road rage attack.