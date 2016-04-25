Small plane crashes in Florida neighborhood: reports

(Reuters) - A small plane crashed in a neighborhood in Pompano Beach, Florida on Monday, injuring the three people on board and damaging a home, according to local media reports.

There were no injuries on the ground after the Beechcraft 76 damaged the roof of a home in the Atlantic Coast community north of Fort Lauderdale. The plane hit the ground in a neighboring backyard around 3 p.m. local time (ET), according to a report by WPLG television in Miami.

One woman and two men were in critical condition at local hospitals, the report said.

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue could not be reached to comment on Monday afternoon.

The pilot was practicing take-offs and landings when the plane came down shortly after takeoff from the nearby Pompano Beach Airpark, a spokeswoman for the Federal Aviation Administration told WSVN television in Miami/Fort Lauderdale.

Firefighters used water hoses to spray a house with a hole knocked in its roof, according to video posted on several media outlets.