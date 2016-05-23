At least seven sickened by chemicals at Florida Planned Parenthood

(Reuters) - At least seven people were taken to a hospital for evaluation after a substance thought to be cleaning chemicals made people ill and forced the evacuation of dozens at a Planned Parenthood building in Sarasota, Florida, on Monday, police said.

Nearly 40 people were inside the building and those taken to a hospital had symptoms that included shortness of breath. Other people were treated at the scene, officials said, and the injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Hazardous materials teams found cleaning chemicals and powdered baby formula, Sarasota County officials said on Twitter. The incident was reported at about 10:30 a.m. local time and the facility was expected to reopen in the afternoon, they said.

"No criminal investigation at Planned Parenthood at this time," the officials said on their Twitter feed.

A powder substance, later determined to be baby formula, was found in a stairwell inside the building, police said.

A local school was temporarily put on lockdown, officials said. They found no danger to the school building or students, the county said on Twitter.