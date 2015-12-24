Death of Florida woman probed after her removal from hospital

TAMPA, Fla. (Reuters) - The death of a black woman who was forcibly removed by a police officer from a Florida hospital where she had sought treatment is under investigation by state and local authorities, the chief of police in Blountstown, Florida, said on Wednesday.

Barbara Dawson, 57, had refused to leave Calhoun Liberty Hospital early on Monday after she was discharged by her physician from its emergency department, police said. Blountstown is about 50 miles (80 km) west of Tallahassee.

A preliminary autopsy report showed Dawson died from a blood clot in her lungs that was due to morbid obesity, Police Chief Mark Mallory said in a statement.

The Tallahassee Democrat newspaper reported that relatives said Dawson felt she needed more medical care. Reuters could not immediately reach officials at Calhoun Liberty Hospital or Dawson’s family attorneys for comment.

The hospital called police and when Dawson refused to leave she was taken into custody on charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct, police said.

She was handcuffed and escorted from the hospital but collapsed at the door of a patrol car, police said.

According to a statement by police, Dawson was readmitted and appeared to be alive when she left police custody, but she later died in the hospital’s emergency department.

Relatives and state leaders of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) questioned the way she was treated by the hospital and police.

“Did this reach the level of negligence that makes it become a criminal case?” said Dale R. Landry, regional vice president for the NAACP Florida State Conference, adding that a second opinion on the autopsy findings may be requested.

Dawson’s death comes at a time of increased scrutiny of police conduct and the use of force by law enforcement, particularly against minorities.

Blountstown police said they would continue an internal investigation and that they have requested an independent probe by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

“We all grieve when we lose a community member,” Chief Mallory said in a statement, noting that Blountstown is “a small, close-knit community.”