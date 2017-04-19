FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Loud sex sounds stall pro tennis match in Florida
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
#Oddly Enough
April 19, 2017 / 6:53 PM / 4 months ago

Loud sex sounds stall pro tennis match in Florida

Bernie Woodall

1 Min Read

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (Reuters) - The score of a televised professional tennis match in Florida was love-15 when the apparent sounds of a woman in the throes of lovemaking interrupted it Tuesday night.

The competition, at the Sarasota Open in Florida, briefly stalled after a woman could be heard shouting, "Oh, yes!" according to a video posted on YouTube.

One of the two bemused American players, Mitchell Krueger, whacked a tennis ball far out of bounds toward the source of the racket, which the TV commentator said came from a nearby apartment.

Spectators laughed along, particularly when the sounds grew even louder as player Frances Tiafoe readied a serve.

"It can't be that good!" Tiafoe yelled toward the noise.

A woman spectator at that point jokingly urged a young boy to place his hands over his ears, the video showed.

“Well, at least somebody is having a good night," the TV announcer said.

Tiafoe did, too, winning the game, set and match.

Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

