Loud sex sounds stall pro tennis match in Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (Reuters) - The score of a televised professional tennis match in Florida was love-15 when the apparent sounds of a woman in the throes of lovemaking interrupted it Tuesday night.

The competition, at the Sarasota Open in Florida, briefly stalled after a woman could be heard shouting, "Oh, yes!" according to a video posted on YouTube.

One of the two bemused American players, Mitchell Krueger, whacked a tennis ball far out of bounds toward the source of the racket, which the TV commentator said came from a nearby apartment.

Spectators laughed along, particularly when the sounds grew even louder as player Frances Tiafoe readied a serve.

"It can't be that good!" Tiafoe yelled toward the noise.

A woman spectator at that point jokingly urged a young boy to place his hands over his ears, the video showed.

“Well, at least somebody is having a good night," the TV announcer said.

Tiafoe did, too, winning the game, set and match.