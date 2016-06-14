Sydney Harbour Bridge gets rainbow glow for Orlando victims

Sydney Harbour Bridge was lit up in rainbow colours on Monday as hundreds gathered in the Australian city to hold a vigil for the victims of a massacre at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

Sydney Town Hall was also swathed in pink light as Sydneysiders lit candles, listened to speeches and paid tribute to those killed in the worst mass shooting in recent U.S. history.

At least 49 people were killed and 53 were wounded at the Pulse nightclub on Sunday before the gunman, who had pledged loyalty to Islamic State, was shot dead by police.