7 months ago
Canada says no Canadian connection to Fort Lauderdale shooting
#U.S.
January 6, 2017 / 10:03 PM / 7 months ago

Canada says no Canadian connection to Fort Lauderdale shooting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man is helped after a shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, January 6, 2017. Courtesy Mike Starobinsky/Maxwillsolutions/Handout via REUTERS

OTTAWA (Reuters) - The man suspected of shooting dead five people in Fort Lauderdale airport on Friday did not fly from Canada and was not on a Canadian flight, said a spokeswoman for the Canadian embassy in Washington.

"There is no Canadian connection," said Christine Constantin. Citing U.S. officials, she said the suspect had flown from Anchorage, Alaska to Fort Lauderdale via Minneapolis, Minnesota.

A Florida law enforcement official earlier said the shooter had been on a Canadian flight.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by James Dalgleish

