Islamic State's claim of responsibility for Orlando shooting not confirmed: senator

(Reuters) - Florida Senator Bill Nelson said on Sunday that a claim made by Islamic State’s Amaq news agency that the militant group was behind a shooting in Orlando, Florida, that left 50 dead was not yet confirmed.
“The Islamic State’s news agency has just issued a statement that says that they are responsible. That has not been confirmed,” Nelson told reporters in Orlando. “We’ll have to see what those connections are once we get the details.”
Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Chris Reese