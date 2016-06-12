FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Islamic State claims responsibility for Orlando nightclub shooting
Sections
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Short on supplies, South Sudan rebels fight on
Wider Image
Short on supplies, South Sudan rebels fight on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 12, 2016 / 6:33 PM / a year ago

Islamic State claims responsibility for Orlando nightclub shooting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Friends and family members embrace outside the Orlando Police Headquarters in Orlando, Florida, June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State’s Amaq news agency said on Sunday that the Islamist militant group was responsible for the shooting that killed at least 50 people in a massacre at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

“The armed attack that targeted a gay night club in the city of Orlando in the American state of Florida which left over 100 people dead or injured was carried out by an Islamic State fighter,” Amaq said.

Reporting by Ali Abdelaty; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.