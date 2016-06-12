Senator Dick Durbin calls for Congress to pass new gun law

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senator Dick Durbin, of Illinois, called for Congress to pass a new gun control law or the legislative body would be “complicit in the next killing.”

”We have the power to act, and we must,“ Durbin, who is the second-ranked Democrat in the Senate, said. ”The bottom line is that we allow dangerous people to buy guns in America and that has got to change. In the coming days, Congress must take a stand against hate, terrorism, and this horrific gun violence.”