'Many lives' saved after Orlando gunman forced to retreat: police
#U.S.
June 20, 2016 / 3:38 PM / in a year

'Many lives' saved after Orlando gunman forced to retreat: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ORLANDO, Florida (Reuters) - Law enforcement officers rescued many people trapped inside an Orlando nightclub after they entered and forced the gunman to retreat into a bathroom with hostages, police said on Monday.

“We saved many, many lives that night,” Orlando Police Chief John Mina told a news conference near the Pulse nightclub where 49 people were killed and 53 were wounded by suspected shooter Omar Mateen on June 12.

“There was a misconception that we did not do anything for three hours. I‘m just trying to clarify, that was not the case.” Mina said.

Reporting by Letitia Stein; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

