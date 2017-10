Police cars and fire trucks are seen outside the Pulse night club where police said a suspected gunman left multiple people dead and injured in Orlando, Florida, June 12, 2016. Orlando Police Department/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Omar S. Mateen, the Florida resident suspected of killing 50 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, was known to the FBI as recently as 2013, FOX News Channel reported on Sunday.

FOX News, citing unnamed sources, said the FBI had previously opened a file on Mateen.