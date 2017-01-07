FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police say gun was returned to Florida airport shooting suspect last year
January 7, 2017 / 9:56 PM / 7 months ago

Police say gun was returned to Florida airport shooting suspect last year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

People exit the airport perimeter following a shooting incident at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, January 6, 2017.Andrew Innerarity

(Reuters) - Police in Alaska said on Saturday they had returned a handgun to the Florida airport shooting suspect which was temporarily taken from him when he underwent a mental evaluation late last year.

Anchorage Police Chief Christopher Tolley said it was not immediately clear if it was the same gun used in Friday's deadly rampage in Fort Lauderdale. Officials told a news conference the gun was returned to the suspect, Esteban Santiago, 26, because the Iraq war veteran had not committed a crime.

Santiago was sent for a mental evaluation after telling Federal Bureau of Investigation agents he heard voices and thought he was being controlled by a U.S. intelligence agency.

Writing by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Chris Reese

