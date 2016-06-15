FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Senator Toomey teams with gun control group on 'watch list' legislation
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 15, 2016 / 2:59 PM / a year ago

U.S. Senator Toomey teams with gun control group on 'watch list' legislation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Pat Toomey, a Republican who joined forces with Democrats on gun control legislation following the killing of elementary school children in Connecticut in 2012, is now working on a bill to keep guns out of the hands of suspects on “terror watch lists,” a gun control group confirmed on Wednesday.

Lizzie Ulmer, a spokeswoman for Everytown for Gun Safety, a group that has the backing of former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, said her organization was involved in talks with the Senator Toomey from Pennsylvania senator on producing a bill that could pass Congress.

Reporting By Richard Cowan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.