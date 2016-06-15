U.S. Senator Toomey teams with gun control group on 'watch list' legislation

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Pat Toomey, a Republican who joined forces with Democrats on gun control legislation following the killing of elementary school children in Connecticut in 2012, is now working on a bill to keep guns out of the hands of suspects on “terror watch lists,” a gun control group confirmed on Wednesday.

Lizzie Ulmer, a spokeswoman for Everytown for Gun Safety, a group that has the backing of former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, said her organization was involved in talks with the Senator Toomey from Pennsylvania senator on producing a bill that could pass Congress.