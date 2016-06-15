Senator Feinstein doubts talks with Senator Cornyn to produce gun deal

U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) walks after the vote approving Loretta Lynch to be Attorney General, on Capitol Hill in Washington April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein said on Wednesday that she doubted talks with the Senate’s No. 2 Republican, John Cornyn, would succeed in a deal on legislation to ban gun sales to people on terror watchlists.

“I don’t think that going to work out,” Feinstein told reporters, but added that she was still talking to other lawmakers in an effort to find agreement. She also said she understood that Cornyn had shared her draft legislation with the National Rifle Association.

“Now, that would do it,” she said, suggesting the gun lobby would reject her proposal.