June 15, 2016 / 5:17 PM / a year ago

Sales to people on terrorism watch lists should be delayed: NRA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The National Rifle Association said on Wednesday it stood by its position on terrorism watch lists and access to firearms, saying sales to potential buyers who are on the lists should be delayed while they are investigated by the FBI.

In a statement, the gun lobbying group said it welcomed a meeting with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. It also said protections needed to be put in place to allow people wrongfully put on a terrorism watch list to be removed.

Reporting by Washington newsroom; Editing by Mohammad Zargham and Lisa Von Ahn

