U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) wears a rainbow armband as she attends a news conference accompanied by members of the House Democratic Caucus to call on House Speaker Paul Ryan to allow a vote on gun violence prevention legislation in Capitol Hill, Washington, U.S., June 22, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday a sit-in on the House floor by Democrats will continue until a gun control bill is brought to the floor of the chamber for debate.

"We are in for the long haul here," Pelosi said.