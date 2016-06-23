FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
House Republicans move to shut down Democratic sit-in over guns
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
June 23, 2016 / 12:18 AM / a year ago

House Republicans move to shut down Democratic sit-in over guns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Republicans moved to force an end to the Democratic sit-in over gun control legislation by scheduling a vote on another issue later on Wednesday night, Republican lawmakers said.

“We’re going to continue to operate,” said Republican Representative John Fleming. “They can do as they please.”

Fleming and other Republican lawmakers said House leaders wanted to file legislation on Zika funding on Wednesday night, so that it could be voted on later in the week. Lawmakers also said a vote was likely on legislation involving a rule submitted by the Department of Labor.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.