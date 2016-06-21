FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2016 / 6:42 PM / a year ago

Senate Republican leader says plans vote on compromise gun bill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) talks to the media after a weekly Senate Republican luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he plans to bring a compromise gun control measure to a vote, a day after competing proposals to tighten gun ownership rules failed to clear the chamber.“I am going to be working to make sure” the Senate votes on a compromise measure being worked on by Republican Senator Susan Collins, McConnell told reporters.

Separately, Collins said at a news conference that a vote on her measure could come this week or next.

Reporting by Richard Cowan and Timothy Gardner; writing by Tim Ahmann, editing by G Crosse

