Senate Republican leader says plans vote on compromise gun bill

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) talks to the media after a weekly Senate Republican luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday he plans to bring a compromise gun control measure to a vote, a day after competing proposals to tighten gun ownership rules failed to clear the chamber.“I am going to be working to make sure” the Senate votes on a compromise measure being worked on by Republican Senator Susan Collins, McConnell told reporters.

Separately, Collins said at a news conference that a vote on her measure could come this week or next.