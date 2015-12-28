Boy, 7, killed in Florida drive-by shooting

(Reuters) - A 7-year-old boy was shot and killed inside a Florida home in a drive-by shooting on Sunday, authorities said.

The boy, who was not identified, was visiting family in Miami-Dade County for the holiday season when he was shot with a high-powered rifle around 3:30 p.m., police told reporters.

The shots came from a white pickup truck carrying four men that fled the scene, Miami-Dade Police Deputy Director Juan Perez told a news conference, a recording of which was published online by the Miami Herald.

Perez said one man was detained after the shooting so he could “calm down,” but was not a suspect and would be released.

The Herald said the boy’s cousins were on the front porch of the house when the shooting began, and the children took cover or ran to the backyard.

The child who was killed was inside the house when he was hit, police said. There were no other reports of injuries.

“There’s no prayer you can pray that takes care of these kind of problems,” local bishop Carlos Malone told reporters, according to the Herald.