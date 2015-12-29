FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two arrested for Florida drive-by shooting that killed 7-year-old
#U.S.
December 29, 2015 / 8:00 PM / 2 years ago

Two arrested for Florida drive-by shooting that killed 7-year-old

Zachary Fagenson

1 Min Read

MIAMI (Reuters) - A Florida teen accused of firing the shots during a drive-by shooting that killed a seven-year-old boy surrendered to authorities on Tuesday, Miami-Dade police said.

Dravein “Pop” Duke, 19, has yet to be formally charged, but a warrant for his arrest preliminarily listed second-degree murder, said Miami-Dade Police Department spokeswoman Robin Pinkard.

The child, Amiere Castro, died at the scene of the shooting on Sunday afternoon in Miami-Dade County, where he and his mother were visiting relatives for the Christmas holiday weekend.At about 3:30 p.m. a white pick-up truck drove by the house and someone began shooting “an assault-type rifle,” police told reporters on Sunday.

Three people were inside the vehicle, police Acting Director Juan Perez told reporters on Tuesday, and an 18-year-old suspected of driving the car was arrested the evening of the shooting.

Duke’s attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.

Editing by Letitia Stein and Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
