Florida drive-by shooting kills 22-month-old boy

(Reuters) - A 22-month-old boy sitting inside a car was killed in a gang-related drive-by shooting in Florida, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday.

Neither the child nor the other occupants of the car appeared to be the intended target of the gunfire, authorities said.

Shots rang out at about 6:10 p.m. on Friday, striking the child at least three times in the upper body, the sheriff’s office said. The child, identified as Aiden Michael McClendon, was rushed to the hospital but has since died.

Authorities were searching for a white vehicle that drove off from the scene.

McClendon was in a parked car with his mother and grandmother when the vehicle drove past spraying bullets, according to local media.