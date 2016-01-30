FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Florida drive-by shooting kills 22-month-old boy
January 30, 2016 / 8:59 PM / 2 years ago

Florida drive-by shooting kills 22-month-old boy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A 22-month-old boy sitting inside a car was killed in a gang-related drive-by shooting in Florida, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday.

Neither the child nor the other occupants of the car appeared to be the intended target of the gunfire, authorities said.

Shots rang out at about 6:10 p.m. on Friday, striking the child at least three times in the upper body, the sheriff’s office said. The child, identified as Aiden Michael McClendon, was rushed to the hospital but has since died.

Authorities were searching for a white vehicle that drove off from the scene.

McClendon was in a parked car with his mother and grandmother when the vehicle drove past spraying bullets, according to local media.

Reporting by Barbara Goldberg; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
