One person dead, police officer shot, wounded in Florida incident

(Reuters) - One person was shot and killed and a police officer was wounded on Saturday during an altercation in a parking lot at a hotel in Tampa, Florida, authorities said.

The officer, who was not identified, was expected to survive, Tampa police said in a statement.

The shootings followed a 911 call to police from a witness who was following two people in two cars who had been involved in an altercation.

An exchange of gunfire took place as officers arrived at a hotel parking lot where the cars had been driven, according to the statement.

One officer and the two suspects were all shot. One suspect died on the scene and the other was being treated at a hospital.

It was not yet known who fired the shots that struck the officer and the two suspects, but detectives were investigating the gun fire exchange and the timeline of events. The identities of the suspects were not available.