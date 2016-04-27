Grand jury to probe Florida cop in fatal shooting of black man

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (Reuters) - A Florida prosecutor’s investigation into a police officer who shot dead black musician Corey Jones was inconclusive, leading him to withhold criminal charges and instead turn the case over to a grand jury.

State Attorney Dave Aronberg of Palm Beach County told a news conference on Wednesday that prosecutors would hand over evidence from their investigation of fired police officer Nouman Raja to the grand jury to decide whether to press charges.

The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office and the FBI are also investigating the case, one in a series of fatal incidents across the country involving police and black men that have raised questions about the excessive use of force.

The Jones case sparked further outrage after police revealed the officer was in plainclothes and never showed a badge before shooting.

Aronberg said his office interviewed 230 people in more than 30 states and three countries and that his entire investigation would be made public once the case was over.

“If unresolved issues exist and a close-out memorandum cannot be issued, then our protocol is to take the matter to the grand jury,” Aronberg said.

A close-out memorandum would have cleared the officer of wrongdoing.

The Palm Beach Gardens Police fired Raja, 38, from the force nearly a month after the Oct. 18 shooting of Jones, 31, an amateur drummer who worked as a building inspector and assistant property inspector for the Delray Beach Housing Authority.

Jones’ family said in a statement “we are leery of the grand jury process” and that it would remain vigilant.

“While we are pleased to learn that the officer who senselessly killed our Corey will face a grand jury for his reckless act, we understand that nothing can bring back our son, brother and friend. Our goal now as a family is to ensure that this never happens to another innocent citizen,” the statement said.

The grand jury was expected to reach a decision on charges before its term ends on June 30, officials said.

Jones was waiting for a tow truck beside a highway off-ramp in the early hours of the morning when Raja pulled up in an unmarked van. A confrontation ensued and Raja fired six shots hitting Jones three times, authorities said.

Jones never fired the .380 caliber handgun recovered at the scene, investigators said. He had a concealed permit for the gun, which he had purchased legally three days earlier.