Gunman who killed two in Florida shot dead by police
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
June 6, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

Gunman who killed two in Florida shot dead by police

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Police on Sunday shot dead a gunman who allegedly killed two people in Florida, authorities said.

Cape Coral police said the bloodshed began late Sunday afternoon when they responded to calls of a motorcyclist having been shot and found him dead at the scene.

A short time later in response to another call, police found two people shot, one fatally, at a nearby gas station convenience store.

The suspected gunman fled in a car and was pulled over a few minutes later.

“The suspect was still armed and violently resisting officers. Our officers engaged him, killing the suspect,” Det. Sgt Dana Costin told a news conference.

Two other people in the car were injured, Costin said. He did not provide details on their relationship to the gunman or how they were injured. Local media reported they were a child and a teen-ager.

The suspect’s and the victims’ identities were not available, and the investigation was continuing, Costin said.

Cape Coral is a community of some 165,000 on Florida’s Gulf Coast just west of Ft. Myers.

Reporting by Chris Michaud

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
