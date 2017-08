CIA Director John Brennan testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on "diverse mission requirements in support of our National Security", in Washington, U.S., June 16, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - CIA Director John Brennan said on Thursday the agency has found no "direct link" between the gunman who killed 49 people in Orlando this week and any foreign terrorist organization.

Brennan told a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing that the Central Intelligence Agency has "not been able to uncover any direct link" between Omar Mateen and a foreign terrorist organization.