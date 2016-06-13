FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Islamic State claims responsibility for Orlando nightclub shooting: Albayan radio
#U.S.
June 13, 2016 / 9:10 AM / a year ago

Islamic State claims responsibility for Orlando nightclub shooting: Albayan radio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed responsibility on Monday for the shooting that killed at least 50 people at a gay nightclub in Orlando Florida, in an official broadcast on the group's Albayan Radio.

"One of the Caliphate's soldiers in America carried out a security invasion where he was able to enter a crusader gathering at a nightclub for homosexuals in Orlando, Florida ... where he killed and injured more than a hundred of them before he was killed," the group said in its broadcast.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
