Lawmaker says local officials suspect Orlando shooter aligned with Islamic State

Friends and family members embrace outside the Orlando Police Headquarters during the investigation of a shooting at the Pulse nightclub, where people were killed by a gunman, in Orlando, Florida, U.S June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Democrat on a congressional intelligence committee said local law enforcement believed the suspect in Sunday’s deadly Orlando shooting had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State militant group.

“The fact that this shooting took place during Ramadan and that ISIS leadership in Raqqa has been urging attacks during this time, that the target was an LGBT night club during Pride, and – if accurate – that according to local law enforcement the shooter declared his allegiance to ISIS, indicates an ISIS-inspired act of terrorism,” Representative Adam Schiff said in a statement.

Schiff is a member of the House Intelligence Committee.