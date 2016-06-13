FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kerry warns against pointing finger at religion after Orlando
June 13, 2016 / 3:19 PM / a year ago

Kerry warns against pointing finger at religion after Orlando

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

US Secretary of State John Kerry boards his airplane prior to departure from Beijing International Airport in China, June 8, 2016, as he prepares to depart for Abu Dhabi.Saul Loeb/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry on Monday warned Americans against pointing a finger at one religion or another after a gunman who pledged allegiance to the Islamic State militant group massacred 49 people at a gay night club in Orlando.

"The worst thing we can do is engage in trying to point fingers at one group or one form of sectarianism or another or one religion or another. Those are not the values of our country," Kerry told reporters as he posed for pictures before a meeting with Cypriot Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides.

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

