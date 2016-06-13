FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Three Mexicans killed in Orlando shooting, Mexican president says
#U.S.
June 13, 2016 / 7:03 PM / a year ago

Three Mexicans killed in Orlando shooting, Mexican president says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Three people of Mexican origin were among the 49 killed in the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto said on Monday.

In a separate statement, Mexico's foreign ministry said the three were Mexican nationals and said it was trying to confirm with U.S. authorities if a fourth Mexican was among those killed.

"This is an act truly filled with horror, terror and hatred," Pena Nieto said. "In the name of Mexico and our society I want to express our strong solidarity with the families of the victims."

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
