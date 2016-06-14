Obama, Hollande discuss attacks in Paris, Florida: White House

U.S. President Barack Obama delivers a statement after a meeting with his national security team at the Treasury Department in Washington, U.S., June 14, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama and French President Francois Hollande discussed on Tuesday a knife attack outside Paris and the mass shooting in Orlando, Florida - attacks for which Islamic State claimed responsibility, the White House said.

"Both leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to degrading and destroying ISIL and standing against the broader scourge of terrorism," the White House said in a statement, using an acronym for Islamic State.