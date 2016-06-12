Obama directs federal authorities to help Orlando shooting investigation

People gather as police conduct questioning near Pulse nightclub, where people were killed by a gunman in a shooting rampage in Orlando, Florida June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Kolczynski

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama on Sunday ordered the federal government to provide any assistance necessary to local law enforcement officials investigating a shooting in Orlando, Florida.

Obama was briefed on the shooting by Lisa Monaco, Assistant to the President for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism, the White House said in a statement.

“The President asked to receive regular updates as the FBI and other federal officials work with the Orlando Police to gather more information,” the White House said.