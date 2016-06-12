Obama postpones trip to Hillary Clinton rally after Orlando shooting

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks about the worst mass shooting in U.S. history that took place in Orlando, Florida, at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - After Sunday’s shooting in Florida, President Barack Obama has postponed a trip on Wednesday to Green Bay, Wisconsin, in which he would have participated in a campaign rally for Hillary Clinton, the White House said on Sunday.

At least 50 people were killed in the shooting, the deadliest in U.S. history. The rally had been planned to be Obama’s first joint appearance with Clinton since he endorsed her for president.

Democrat Hillary Clinton has postponed the campaign rally scheduled for Wednesday in Wisconsin.