FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama postpones trip to Hillary Clinton rally after Orlando shooting
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 12, 2016 / 8:35 PM / a year ago

Obama postpones trip to Hillary Clinton rally after Orlando shooting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks about the worst mass shooting in U.S. history that took place in Orlando, Florida, at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - After Sunday’s shooting in Florida, President Barack Obama has postponed a trip on Wednesday to Green Bay, Wisconsin, in which he would have participated in a campaign rally for Hillary Clinton, the White House said on Sunday.

At least 50 people were killed in the shooting, the deadliest in U.S. history. The rally had been planned to be Obama’s first joint appearance with Clinton since he endorsed her for president.

Democrat Hillary Clinton has postponed the campaign rally scheduled for Wednesday in Wisconsin.

Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.