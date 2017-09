Police lock down Orange Avenue around Pulse nightclub, where people were killed by a gunman in a shooting rampage in Orlando, Florida June 12, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Kolczynski

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will deliver a statement on the Orlando shooting, the deadliest in U.S. history, at 1:30 ET, the White House said.

The White House said earlier that Obama had been briefed by Lisa Monaco, the assistant to the president for homeland security and counterterrorism, about the shooting in which at least 50 people were killed.