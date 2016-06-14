FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Eiffel Tower lit in rainbow colors in tribute to Orlando victims
#World News
June 13, 2016 / 11:02 AM / a year ago

Eiffel Tower lit in rainbow colors in tribute to Orlando victims

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The Eiffel Tower will be lit up in rainbow colors on Monday evening in tribute to the victims of the massacre in a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, the mayor of Paris said.

At least 50 people were killed and 53 others were wounded at the Pulse nightclub on Sunday before the gunman, who had pledged loyalty to Islamic State, was shot dead by police.

"Paris stands with Orlando," mayor Anne Hidalgo said on her Twitter account. "Tonight @LaTourEiffel will wear the rainbow flag as a tribute to the victims."

"We stand together with our American friends #Orlando #LoveIsLove," the French government said on its official Twitter account, featuring a new profile picture with the U.S. and rainbow flags.

In March, the Eiffel Tower displayed Belgian colors after twin attacks by Islamists in Brussels killed at least 26 people.

Monuments throughout the world were lit in the colors of the French flag in November when 130 people were killed in Islamic State attacks on a concert hall, cafes and a stadium.

Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Ingrid Melander

