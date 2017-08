The Pulse night club sign is pictured through a fence following the mass shooting there last week in Orlando, Florida, U.S., June 21, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice said on Friday it would review the police response to last month's mass shooting at an Orlando nightclub at the request of Orlando Police Chief John Mina.

The Justice Department's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services will assess the Orlando police department's preparation and response to the shooting, strategies and tactics and how it is managing the aftermath.