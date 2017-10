Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) speaks during a news conference in Washington, U.S., May 26, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan, commenting on Sunday’s mass shooting in Orlando, said: “As we heal, we need to be clear-eyed about who did this. We are a nation at war with Islamist terrorists.”

Ryan, the top elected U.S. Republican, also said in a statement he had ordered flags above the Capitol to be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims of the attack. (spkrryan.us/1U8a60L)