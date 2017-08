An undated photo from a social media account of Omar Mateen, who Orlando Police have identified as the suspect in the mass shooting at a gay nighclub in Orlando, Florida, U.S., June 12, 2016. Omar Mateen via Myspace/Handout via REUTERS

RIYADH (Reuters) - Omar Mateen, who killed 49 people in a gun attack at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, traveled to Saudi Arabia in 2011 and 2012, Saudi Interior Ministry security spokesman Major General Mansour Turki said on Monday.

He said Mateen performed the umrah Islamic pilgrimage for 10 days in March 2011, and eight days the following March.