Florida college removes neighborhood watch captain from enrollment

(Reuters) - A Florida college said it has taken the “unusual but necessary step” this week to drop from its enrollment the neighborhood watch captain who killed an unarmed black teenager but has not been arrested for the shooting.

George Zimmerman, a white Hispanic, shot 17-year-old Trayvon Martin last month and claimed self-defense. The case has drawn withering criticism over the lack of an arrest, and Gov. Rick Scott has formed a task force to review Florida’s controversial “Stand Your Ground” law.

“Due to the highly charged and high-profile controversy involving this student, Seminole State has taken the unusual but necessary step this week to withdraw Mr. Zimmerman from enrollment,” said a statement dated Thursday from Seminole State College in Sanford.

“This decision is based solely on our responsibility to provide for the safety of our students on campus as well as for Mr. Zimmerman.”

Zimmerman, 28, was working toward an Associate in Arts degree in general studies at Seminole State College, where he previously earned a vocational certificate in an insurance field, the school said.

Zimmerman’s father has said his son has been unfairly vilified. He called him a friend of minorities whose true nature was being distorted by national calls for his arrest. Zimmerman has disappeared from public view.