An undated photo from a social media account of Omar Mateen, who Orlando Police have identified as the suspect in the mass shooting at a gay nighclub in Orlando, Florida, U.S., June 12, 2016. Omar Mateen via Myspace/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Orlando gay nightclub shooter Omar Mateen made two trips to Saudi Arabia in 2011 and 2012, MSNBC reported on Monday, citing federal officials.

MSNBC said the officials did not know what Mateen was doing in Saudi Arabia or whether he met with anyone while there.