Full Orlando 911 transcript released, gunman pledges allegiance to Islamic State

An undated photo from a social media account of Omar Mateen, who Orlando Police have identified as the suspect in the mass shooting at a gay nighclub in Orlando, Florida, U.S., June 12, 2016. Omar Mateen via Myspace/Handout via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department and the FBI on Monday released what they said was the complete transcript of the phone conversation between the Orlando, Florida, shooter and 911 police operators in which the gunman pledges allegiance to Islamic State's leader.

"I pledge of allegiance to Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi of the Islamic State," a statement by the Justice Department and the FBI quoted gunman Omar Mateen as saying.

The statement said the reason why only a redacted transcript of the conversations was released earlier on Monday was sensitivity to the interests of survivors and victims' families, and the integrity of the investigation.