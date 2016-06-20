Orlando gunman told 911 he was strapping explosive vests to hostages: transcripts

An undated photo from a social media account of Omar Mateen, who Orlando Police have identified as the suspect in the mass shooting at a gay nighclub in Orlando, Florida, U.S., June 12, 2016. Omar Mateen via Myspace/Handout via REUTERS

(Reuters) - The gunman who killed 49 people in a Florida nightclub called 911 dispatchers during the rampage to say he planned to put four explosive vests on hostages and that he wanted the U.S. military to stop bombing Syria and Iraq, according to transcripts released by the FBI on Monday.

"You people are gonna get it and I’m gonna ignite it if they try to do anything stupid,” Omar Mateen said during one of his calls during last week's siege at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation released partial transcripts of three phone calls that Mateen, who was killed by police, made while he held hostages in the nightclub.