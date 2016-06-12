FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump calls on President Obama to resign in wake of Orlando shooting
June 12, 2016 / 8:52 PM / a year ago

Trump calls on President Obama to resign in wake of Orlando shooting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump gestures during a campaign rally in Tampa, Florida, U.S. June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Audette

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump called on President Barack Obama to resign from office because he did not say the words “radical Islam,” in a statement in response to the Orlando massacre where 50 people were killed.

“Because our leaders are weak, I said this was going to happen – and it is only going to get worse,” Trump said in a statement. “I am trying to save lives and prevent the next terrorist attack. We can’t afford to be politically correct anymore.”

Trump’s campaign said he will address the attacks in a speech he already had scheduled to deliver on Monday addressing national security and responding to criticism from Democratic rival Hillary Clinton.

Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Editing by Chris Reese

