Obama updated regularly on Florida shooting investigation: White House

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks about the worst mass shooting in U.S. history that took place in Orlando, Florida, at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 12, 2016.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama has been updated regularly on the investigation into a mass shooting that killed 50 people and wounded 53 at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, a White House official said on Monday.

Obama was scheduled to be briefed in person by FBI Director James Comey and other top national security officials at the White House later on Monday morning. The rampage by a gunman in the early hours of Sunday was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.