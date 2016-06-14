FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Any decision on charges against Orlando shooter's wife a long ways off: MSNBC
June 14, 2016 / 6:53 PM / a year ago

Any decision on charges against Orlando shooter's wife a long ways off: MSNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Officials could decide to pursue charges against the wife of the Orlando, Florida, shooter but any decision is a long ways off, MSNBC reported on Tuesday.

MSNBC, citing several unnamed sources, said the wife has told the FBI that she drove 29-year-old Omar Mateen to a couple of sights that she understood he was considering attacking, including the nightclub where the shooting took place.

The cable network said she has told officials she was with him when he bought ammunition, and that she repeatedly tried to talk him out of doing anything violent.

Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Chris Reese

