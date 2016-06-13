FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Florida gunman was 'mentally ill' with violent temper, ex-wife says
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
June 13, 2016 / 12:42 AM / a year ago

Florida gunman was 'mentally ill' with violent temper, ex-wife says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The gunman who killed 50 people at an Orlando, Florida, nightclub in the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history was emotionally and mentally disturbed with a violent temper, yet aspired to be a police officer, his ex-wife said on Sunday.

Sitora Yusufiy, the former spouse of Omar Mateen, 29, identified as the shooter slain by police at the end of Sunday's massacre, also told reporters in a news conference aired on CNN that she was "rescued" by family members from her ex-husband after four months of a stormy marriage that ended in divorce.

Reporting by Tim Reid and Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Cooney

