FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
Rare tiger cub makes first public appearance at Florida zoo
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
December 15, 2016 / 1:17 PM / 8 months ago

Rare tiger cub makes first public appearance at Florida zoo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An endangered Malayan tiger cub has made her first public appearance at Tampa's Lowry Park Zoo, playfully wrestling with her mother and exploring her new surroundings.

Three-month old Berisi, who weighs about six pounds (2.7 kg) and is the first Malayan tiger cub to be born at the zoo, had spent her early weeks bonding with mother Bzui in their den, the Florida zoo said on Wednesday after releasing the footage.

There are about 250 Malayan tigers left in the wild with numbers hit by poaching and loss of habitat in Malaysia and southern Thailand, the World Wildlife Fund said.

Writing by Patrick Johnston in LONDON. Editing by Ralph Boulton

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.