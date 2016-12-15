Tigers and meerkats enjoy seasonal treats at London zoo
LONDON Tiger cubs and meerkats at London zoo woke up to a feast of seasonal treats on Thursday - all designed to encourage them to use their natural talents.
An endangered Malayan tiger cub has made her first public appearance at Tampa's Lowry Park Zoo, playfully wrestling with her mother and exploring her new surroundings.
Three-month old Berisi, who weighs about six pounds (2.7 kg) and is the first Malayan tiger cub to be born at the zoo, had spent her early weeks bonding with mother Bzui in their den, the Florida zoo said on Wednesday after releasing the footage.
There are about 250 Malayan tigers left in the wild with numbers hit by poaching and loss of habitat in Malaysia and southern Thailand, the World Wildlife Fund said.
BEIJING Beijing's city government has issued a red alert for severely high levels of air pollution in the Chinese capital, running for five days from Friday evening, the environmental protection bureau said on its official Twitter-like Weibo account.
NEW YORK Singer-songwriter Sting and his wife Trudie Styler hosted the biennial Rainforest Fund Benefit concert in New York on Wednesday, where Bruce Springsteen and Idina Menzel performed for environmental causes.