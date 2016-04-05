Art exhibition goes underwater on artificial reef off Florida coast

FLORIDA-UNDERWATER ART - Divers hung the final photographs over the weekend for an underwater art exhibition on an artificial reef at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean in the Florida Keys.

About a dozen works created by Austrian photographer Andreas Franke, which are encased in Plexiglas with steel frames and sealed with silicone, are displayed on the 534-foot (163 meter) Gen. Hoyt S. Vandenberg. The former military transport and missile tracking ship was sunk to create an artificial reef. It lies about 7 miles (11 km) south of Key West and is the world’s second largest artificial reef.

Franke staged a similar exhibition on the reef in 2011.