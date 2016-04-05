FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Art exhibition goes underwater on artificial reef off Florida coast
April 5, 2016 / 2:51 PM / a year ago

Art exhibition goes underwater on artificial reef off Florida coast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FLORIDA-UNDERWATER ART - Divers hung the final photographs over the weekend for an underwater art exhibition on an artificial reef at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean in the Florida Keys.

About a dozen works created by Austrian photographer Andreas Franke, which are encased in Plexiglas with steel frames and sealed with silicone, are displayed on the 534-foot (163 meter) Gen. Hoyt S. Vandenberg.  The former military transport and missile tracking ship was sunk to create an artificial reef. It lies about 7 miles (11 km) south of Key West and is the world’s second largest artificial reef.

Franke staged a similar exhibition on the reef in 2011.    

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
