All clear at Florida university after report of woman with gun

(Reuters) - Campus police gave the all clear at the University of Central Florida in Orlando after responding to a report of a woman with a gun at the library on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said in a message on Twitter that the library on the school’s campus had been evacuated after authorities received the report through social media.

The university initially put out an alert to students that read: “POSSIBLE MIDDLE EASTERN GUN MAN/WOMAN IN UCF MAIN CAMPUS LIBRARY,” school spokesman Gene Kruckemyer said.

University police said later on Twitter that there was a report of a woman with a gun at the library.

Students were advised to avoid the area. Police gave the all clear just before 5 p.m., capping the hour-long incident, saying no threat was found.

“Unfortunately this is the problem with social media, but we have to take it like it’s the real deal,” UCF Police Chief Richard Beary said. No one was injured and the campus was resuming normal operations, Beary said.

Images captured by television helicopters showed a few dozen students milling about the front of the library as police conducted their sweep.

UCF is the second largest university in the country, with about 61,000 students.